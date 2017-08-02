Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC has launched a new ad campaign in the U.S. and Canada to showcase its listing app CBx, along with a series of spots titled Sign Drop to tell consumers about how the firm is using technology to help sell homes.

“For years, we have focused on building an emotional connection with our audiences. We know that our customers want to feel good about the real estate company they choose when buying or selling a home,” says David Marine, senior vice president of marketing for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Now, the firm is “telling consumers how the Coldwell Banker brand can support them in a unique way…”

The company says the CBx app “can depict who buyers are for any given neighbourhood, where they are coming from and the accurate price for a home.”

There are five 15-second Sign Drop spots:

The most influential real estate brand on social media (view ad here)

Helped find homes for 20,000 dogs (view ad here)

One of the first real estate brands with agents who are smart home specialists (view ad here)

An advanced app to predict where buyers are coming from (view ad here)

The most visited real estate brand online (view ad here)

The ads were conceived by national advertising agency Siltanen & Partners.