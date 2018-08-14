Coldwell Banker Kamloops Realty, operated by CEO Rick Siemens and sales manager/broker Albert Pereira, recently opened in Kamloops, B.C.

Pereira has extensive real estate experience and has been a successful broker for over 20 years with established roots in the Kamloops area, the company says.

“We’ll be taking full advantage of the comprehensive marketing systems and learning resources now available to us,” says Pereira. “The availability of these innovative resources positions our company as a new destination of choice for Kamloops real estate professionals who are committed to outstanding customer service.”