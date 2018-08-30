The CBeyond Experience event was hosted by Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty in Kelowna, B.C.
Coldwell Banker delegates from across Canada recently met in Kelowna, B.C. for three days of networking, learning and social events at the CBeyond Experience, hosted by Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty. The event included a presentation by speaker Matthew Ferrara, “Blue Talk” speakers, panels on technology and women in real estate, a luxury property and winery tour, an informal broker breakfast, and a golf day and dinner. The company says the event earned rave reviews from attendees from across the country.

Enjoying an oceanside dinner event: Paul Prade, Coldwell Banker Westburn Realty, left; Ralph Roberto and Debbie Glover, Coldwell Banker RMR Real Estate, front centre; Al Kleinfelder, Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty, back centre; and Coldwell Banker Canada president Andy Puthon, right.

