Coldwell Banker delegates from across Canada recently met in Kelowna, B.C. for three days of networking, learning and social events at the CBeyond Experience, hosted by Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty. The event included a presentation by speaker Matthew Ferrara, “Blue Talk” speakers, panels on technology and women in real estate, a luxury property and winery tour, an informal broker breakfast, and a golf day and dinner. The company says the event earned rave reviews from attendees from across the country.