Coldwell Banker Experience Realty in Beausejour, Man. is the latest addition to the Coldwell Banker network.

Owners Darilyn Magnusson and Stacy Johnson have rebranded an established Beausejour real estate office formerly associated with another national brand. It has six experienced real estate professionals.

Magnusson, the broker of record, has extensive real estate and business experience, including 10 years in account management for several local radio stations. She was previously the managing broker of the former Beausejour office.

In addition to her years in real estate, co-owner Johnson brings 16 years of experience with a multi-national financial institution, including roles as account manager and mortgage specialist.

“Darilyn and I have strong rural roots in the community and share the same core values of hard work, dedication and ethics,” says Johnson. “We’ll be applying those values to our new roles as Coldwell Banker franchise owners.”