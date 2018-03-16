Owen Crampsie, left, receives his award from Scott Mills.
Owen Crampsie, left, receives his award from Scott Mills.

Coldwell Banker Essential Realty recently held a grand re-opening of its re-designed premises in Windsor, Ont. The brokerage is celebrating 15 years at this location with a completely renovated office that incorporates multi-purpose space, updated facilities and a sleek, energy-efficient design.  The grand re-opening celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a Milestone award presentation from Coldwell Banker Canada.

“Today, we’re entering a new chapter in our company’s history,” says Coldwell Banker Essential Realty president Owen Crampsie.  “I was inspired by the examples of Coldwell Banker branding I saw at the recent Gen Blue Experience in Las Vegas.  We’ve adopted the Coldwell Banker blue colour scheme to present a unified, totally branded look.”

Under-used space such as board rooms and duty rooms were removed to create multi-purpose meeting rooms and private offices. “We now have a more efficient and environmentally friendly office featuring a contemporary look that will appeal to both consumers and agents,” says Crampsie.

He was presented with the Crystal Milestone award by Coldwell Banker Canada’s director of affiliate services Scott Mills.

