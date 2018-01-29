Coldwell Banker affiliates across Canada participated in the international Homes for Dogs program this year. Winnipeg’s Coldwell Banker Preferred and Coldwell Banker Ronan Realty, with offices throughout Southcentral Ontario, teamed with local animal shelters to hold Pet Adoption Week events. By all accounts the events were big hits with their local communities and many furry friends in need of a home.

Sales rep Jackie Eagles of Coldwell Banker Fieldstone Realty in Georgetown, Ont. devotes a page of her personal website to support the Homes for Dogs Project, including links to Adopt-a-Pet and a Find a Veterinarian.

Coldwell Banker Burnhill Realty in Burlington, Ont. posted the Coldwell Banker “Somebody to Love” ad on their company website and tweeted Homes for Dogs and Pet Adoption Weekend messages.

Coldwell Banker Performance Realty in Amherst, N.S. teamed with their local animal shelter’s calendar drive and was designated a “dog friendly” business in coverage from the Cumberland News.