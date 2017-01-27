Coldwell Banker 2M Realty honoured for charitable efforts

Coldwell Banker 2M Realty in Oshawa, Ont. has been honoured by the Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce for its community involvement.

Named the Greater Oshawa Business of the Month for January 2017, the brokerage raises funds through a weekly 50-50 draw, with proceeds donated to a number of charities. It supports the Children’s Aid Society and has donated gifts to select children in need. It has also placed annual donations with the PFLAG non-profit organization since 2015.

In recognition of their efforts, the company received a commemorative banner to display at their office, and was profiled in Business Matters magazine.