CIR Realty in Calgary is using the Automated Listing Advertising Program from Adwerx Enterprise to generate listing ads on homes listed for sale throughout Alberta. The ads incorporate listing photos and agent and brokerage branding, automatically launching as soon as a property is up for sale.

Each ad is automatically optimized for high visibility and shown to consumers who are selected based on location and online behaviour, says Adwerx. Ads appear for one week on popular websites, social media and mobile apps. Agents can customize and extend the campaigns as needed.

“At CIR Realty, we want to make sure our agents have the tools they need to succeed. It’s important to find the right balance between high tech and high touch,” says Kirsten Faverin, marketing manager. “Adwerx is the perfect tool to help us deliver on our objectives.”

CIR Realty has more than 700 agents working in 12 corporately owned offices across Central and Southern Alberta.

Adwerx says that digital listing ads are “one of the best ways to make sure that a property receives maximum exposure to a wide audience. Agents using the program have reported a high level of satisfaction from their sellers, and nearly 94 per cent of agents surveyed expressed confidence that the solution would help them win more listings.