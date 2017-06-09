CIR Realty joins Aventure Realty Network

CIR Realty of Calgary has joined the Aventure Realty Network. It is Alberta’s largest independent real estate brokerage. Founded in 1983, “CIR Realty has earned an enviable reputation for service delivery and giving back to its home communities,” says Aventure Realty Network president Bernie Vogt. Under the leadership of co-owners Ron Stader and Lindsey Smith, CIR has grown to 13 locations with 700 salespeople.

The Aventure Realty Network is a network of independent brokerages with more than 50 member companies and almost 3,000 Realtors. It is focused on strengthening the independents’ brand, delivering a referral network and a national and international reach.