Surrey, B.C. real estate team Chris Whitehead and Associates took their love of food and philanthropy to new heights with their inaugural Battle for the Bank competition recently. Benefitting the Surrey Food Bank, the gathering was a unique spin on the traditional food drive, raising more than $8,000 and 115 lbs. of food for the local charity.

The event featured three competing kitchens, each manned by local businesses and sponsors, who each provided a meal and wine pairing to the attending audience of 150 clients, friends and family. Once the meal was complete the attendees cast their vote for which kitchen would earn the privilege of having the evening’s donation made in their name.

“My wife and I have been long-time supporters of the food bank,” says Whitehead. “It’s such a valuable service, and we always aim to help them out whenever we can.”

The Surrey Food Bank is B.C.’s second-largest food bank, serving 14,000 people each month in Surrey and North Delta. Forty-one per cent of the clients are children.

The Battle for the Bank winner was CityWide Financial, a mortgage brokerage in Vancouver. Whitehead and his team intend to make this an annual winter event and are accepting donations for the drive until the end of December at their Macdonald Realty office in North Delta.