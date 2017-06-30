Chris Marlyn joins CBRE in Calgary

CBRE Limited has hired Chris Marlyn as senior managing director in its valuation and advisory services team in Western Canada. Marlyn has more than 25 years of experience and joins CBRE after two decades with a rival firm, where he led its national VAS group. He will be based in CBRE’s Calgary office.

In his previous role, Marlyn was the driving force in building a valuation service line across Canada, the company says. During the past decade he focused on serving large institutional clients including Brookfield, Bentall Kennedy, Morguard Investments Limited, Artis REIT, RioCan REIT and First Capital Realty.

Marlyn’s initial focus at CBRE will be to bolster its valuation capabilities in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg as it looks to grow market share, the company says.

In Canada, CBRE Limited employs more than 2,000 people in 21 locations.