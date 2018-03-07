WinnipegRealtors have announced Chris Dudeck as its 2018 president. He becomes the association’s 115th president and will lead the association of more than 1,900 members this year.

“I am so pleased and fortunate to have a very high-calibre 12-member board of directors chaired by Chris Dudeck – a stellar volunteer leader who has committed hundreds of volunteer hours to serve our members effectively over the past several years and will do so again in 2018,” says Marina R. James, CEO of the association.

“I am honoured to fulfill the role of president with its rich history of achievement and now in a fast-paced and changing business environment,” says Dudeck. “We are continually looking to enhance and improve our Realtor members’ ability to deliver superior service and results to their buyers and sellers. I will continue to embrace this direction and look to how we can support building better communities in the Winnipeg metropolitan region.”

Dudeck started his real estate career in 1995 and 16 years later he acquired his broker designation. He is currently licensed as a Realtor and alternate broker with Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate.

“I hold a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Manitoba,” says Dudeck. “It has been instrumental in giving me strong analytical tools and a solid understanding of the construction side of our industry and the condo projects, which I have been directly involved in marketing for a number of years.”

The other volunteer directors are Ken Clark of ACT Realty, president elect; Catherine Schellenberg of Re/Max Professionals, treasurer; Blair Sonnichsen of Royal LePage Dynamic Real Estate, past president; and Trevor Clay of Capital Commercial Real Estate Services, Commercial Division chair.

Directors at large include Akash Bedi of Re/Max Executive Realty; Jennifer Berthelette of Ethos Realty; Kourosh Doustshenas of Expert Real Estate Services; Dennis Lozinski of Century 21 Advanced Realty; Josh Nekrep of Century 21 Carrie.com; Tony Rinella of Ethos Realty; and Liz Taylor of Royal LePage Prime Real Estate.