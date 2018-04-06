JLL Canada has appointed Chris Denda the senior vice president and practice lead for its industrial and logistics platform in the Greater Toronto Area. He will be responsible for the continued growth and innovation of JLL Canada’s industrial platform in the GTA and will also provide support and leadership to JLL’s Toronto West Industrial Team, the company says. He will be in charge of strategic planning, execution and create value for occupiers, owners and investors.

“Chris’ passion, accountability and integrity are key qualities that I trust will help the JLL industrial platform in the GTA address the complexities of today’s real estate assignments,” says Brett Miller, CEO, JLL Canada.

Denda has 15 years of corporate real estate experience in representing some of Canada’s largest occupiers and owners in leasing, acquisition, disposition and development capacities, the company says. He specializes in industrial projects encompassing office/industrial consolidations, warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, last mile fulfillment and data centre development. He has also led major retail and residential investment transactions.

Prior to joining JLL, he was senior vice president at Cushman & Wakefield, and amassed a record of client service totaling more than 22 million square feet and $1.45B in transaction value.