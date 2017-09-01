Chris Cartwright has been appointed CEO of Main Street Realty, which has four offices in the York and Durham regions in Ontario. The son of owner and broker of record Mike Cartwright, Chris will run the day-to-day operations of the four offices.

Chris has been licensed for about eight years and has always had an interest in real estate, says Mike Cartwright. “I am not going to retire and will stay on as president, but most of the decision making will be left to Chris as he will eventually take over. Chris is a people person and has a great ability to lead so I believe the company will grow and have great success in the future.”