Realtors from Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors helped celebrate the first anniversary of Positivity Day recently. They donated more than 500 books to the community through their Little Free Library.

“This was an initiative that began as a way to take part in a larger community-wide event,” says association president Kristi Willder. “This year the event was ramped up to 12 days of positivity and Captain Positive lead the way throughout a tremendous amount of events for everyone to share positive examples with each other.”

“Chatham-Kent is a great place to live and we know there are many people in our community who feel this way,” said Darrin Canniff, co-chair of the citizen group that organized Positivity Day. “So, we decided it is time to band together to give a united voice to the significant population of positive people who live in Chatham-Kent.”