Century 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor of the iconic Century 21 brand, has unveiled a rebranding campaign that represents a complete overhaul of one of real estate’s most recognizable icons.

“Complacency and mediocrity have taken hold of the real estate industry, and consumers have become distrustful and indifferent toward real estate professionals,” says the company in a news release. “That mindset is brought into sharp focus by a just-released Wakefield survey, commissioned by Century 21 Real Estate, in which 63 per cent of respondents thought buying a car would take longer than finding a real estate agent. When asked if planning a vacation would take longer than finding a real estate agent, 55 per cent said it would. And nearly 40 per cent thought selling their home would be worse than getting a root canal.”

The company says the new brand was developed “around the disconnect between the investment people make in buying or selling a home and the perceived value they receive from finding the right real estate agent who fits their needs.”

Cara Whitley, chief marketing officer for Century 21 Real Estate says, “This is just the beginning of the bold ambitions we have for challenging existing conventions in real estate relationships and to progress the industry in ways that favour the consumer yet directly help our agents and brokers break through the clutter and noise and win in the markets they operate in.”

The new logo features a refreshed colour palette “that stays true to its iconic gold and black scheme” while also embracing new graphics, the company says.