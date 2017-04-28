Century 21 United Realty raises $50,000 in annual swimathon

Longtime Century 21 United Realty broker Carl Oake and his daughter Vanessa held their annual swimathon in Peterborough, Ont. recently to raise money for local charities including Easter Seals. This year’s event raised $46 000.

“I started swimming on my own to raise money for Easter Seals three decades ago. As I swam those laps I never could have imagined how much my efforts would evolve into the swimathon we have today,” says Carl Oake.

The Carl Oake swimathon started 31 years ago and has raised more than $1 million. The money goes to benefit Easter Seals and Rotary projects such as the School Breakfast program, Habitat for Humanity and the Rotary Greenway Trail. The event also gives awards to participants for their fundraising efforts and for showing up dressed in costumes.

“We are proud to spearhead this event every year and raise money that stays in our local community,” says Vanessa Oake Hogan. “I always like to see how the teams incorporate costumes and put the ‘fun’ in fundraising. This year was no exception with one team building a boat – HMCS Carl Oake – which cruised through the water.”

Century 21 Canada is Easter Seals’ No. 1real estate fundraising company and its third largest corporate partner in Canada.