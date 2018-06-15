The annual Rotary Oake Swimathon held by Century 21 United Realty is a favourite event in the Peterborough, Ont. community and always gets a great turn out. This year, the 32nd annual event raised $51,222 for local charities, pushing the event total to nearly $1.2 million.

“It takes a lot of effort to put it all together,” says Century 21 broker Vanessa Oake Hogan. She says she is happy to carry the torch her father handed her this year. “I’m very honoured to be carrying on something that my dad started over 30 years ago.”

Easter Seals Ontario received 25 per cent of the total. The money will help send kids with physical disabilities to camp, as well as helping parents afford mobility equipment. This year’s ambassador was Kaydance Lane, a student at Lindsay’s Leslie Frost Public School. The remaining donations will go to a list of Rotary Club of Peterborough beneficiaries, including Camp Kawartha and the new YMCA.

“It is incredible to see how much the Swimathon has grown in the past 32 years. It used to just be me swimming to raise money for Easter Seals, now we have the support of an entire community,” says former Century 21 United Realty broker Carl Oake.