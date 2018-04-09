Century 21 Ultimate is now open in Edmonton. Owner Andy Mahdavi was formerly in the construction industry and he says he wanted to use his knowledge of homes in a different way. Before opening for business, he recruited a group of 10 agents. He says he hopes to continue that momentum in the months to come – his goal for Century 21 Ultimate is to have 35 agents by the end of 2018.

“The Century 21 brand is a well-recognized name in the Edmonton area. As the market continues to grow, so does our presence,” says Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada. This will be the brand’s seventh office in Edmonton.