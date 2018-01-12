Century 21 Trinity opens in Simcoe

Century 21 Trinity is now open in Simcoe, Ont. Owner Kevin Allen says he is looking forward to building an office with a group of people with similar values and creating success in the Simcoe market. He says he has a history of recruiting different personalities that work well with each other and create a successful environment.

Allen has created a lounge area rather than several small defined offices. The space is complete with four working desks and a nine-foot island, where sales reps can congregate to exchange tips and best practices.

“As I build this office, I’m more excited about helping people find the right fit than simply growing to be a big office. I plan to build this business slowly and steadily and look forward to representing the Century 21 brand in Simcoe,” he says.