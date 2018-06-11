“We are thrilled to partner with Century 21 Canada and help drive more exposure to their listings,” says Errol Samuelson, Zillow Group chief industry development officer. “We also know U.S. buyers are interested in purchasing Canadian real estate, so we’re excited to offer the millions of buyers already coming to Zillow for their home search an easy way to see homes for sale in Canada and connect with an agent to help navigate the sale.”

Zillow says it has relationships with thousands of brokerages and real estate agents, and hundreds of MLSs in the U.S. The company is expanding these efforts in Canada and says it expects to feature Canadian listings, including those from Century 21 Canada, on Zillow later this year.

“This agreement mirrors the partnership Century 21 in the United States has with Zillow,” says Jack Miller, chief technology officer at Century 21 Canada. “We have a long history of leading the way when it comes to technology and real estate marketing. We are pleased to be the first company in Canada to secure a partnership with Zillow Group – one that will no doubt benefit our sellers and our entire network.”

In addition to Zillow.com, Zillow operates a suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, it is headquartered in Seattle.