Century 21 Supreme Realty is now open in Surrey, B.C.

“I’ve always known I wanted to run my own business,” says owner Shaheem Ali. “I thought I’d open up an independent brokerage initially, but quickly realized that I’d be more successful with a franchise. When I met with Century 21, I was impressed with the level of support and training they offer – not only to the owners, but to their agents as well.”

Ali has been an agent for more than four years. He also spent seven years in the mortgage industry. “Over time, I hope to expand my business,” says Ali. “I want to build a team and the Century 21 name in Metro Vancouver.”