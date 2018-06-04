After spending several years in real estate as a sales representative and manager, Nik Sharma has opened Century 21 Red Star Realty in Brampton, Ont.

The office opened in early April and is already seeing strong growth, the company says. It currently has 15 agents and Sharma is hoping to grow to 75 to 100 agents by the end of the year.

Sharma comes from an engineering background. He entered real estate in 2005 and soon became one of the managers of Century 21 People’s Choice Realty. After managing the office for eight years, he left to work as an independent broker. But he says he missed the C21 brand and decided to open a new office under the banner.