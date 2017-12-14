Century 21 Real Mountain Living has opened a new brokerage on 2nd street in Fernie, B.C. Co-owners Nancy McNay and Marilyn Brock say they waited nearly a year for the perfect office location to become available.

“We have the ultimate location for both clients and agents,” says McNay. “It’s at the busiest intersection in Fernie with big glass walls.”

McNay has been in the real estate industry since 2000 and Brock since 2007.

The owners say they hope to expand their brokerage. To attract agents, they plan to offer a different model of what has been done in the past, embracing a workplace of flexibility and transparency, along with the latest technology to help agents be successful.

“We’re both accomplished agents in our community,” says Brock. What’s made us busy is how we look after and care for our clients. Our mission is to help buyers and sellers achieve their goals with the confidence that we will be with them every step of the way.”