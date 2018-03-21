Century 21 Professional Group opens third office in Brantford

Century 21 Professional Group is expanding in Brantford, Ont. Owner Sean Bryant purchased the office from Century 21 King George Rd. owner George Karmiris in January.

“This was always a goal of ours,” says Bryant. “We wanted to grow our business and increase brand awareness in our community. In the short time we’ve been open we’ve been pleased with the growth we’re seeing. We are focusing on community development and strengthening our connections with our clients.”

Bryant has been working as a broker/owner for seven years and between his three offices he now manages 70 agents. “Brantford is an up and coming, growing area,” he says, adding that in 2017 it had more than $1 billion in transactions.