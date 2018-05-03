Century 21 Pro-Expert is now open in Montreal. Owner Walter Laframboise has been with Century 21 for 12 years and seamlessly transitioned from being a sales rep into management, and finally to franchise owner. In the short time the office has been open he says he is pleased with the growth of the business.

An avid supporter of education in and outside of his office, Laframboise has taught real estate at various colleges in Montreal for seven years. He has recruited 25 agents from his classes and continues to teach while managing his office.

“Walter is a well-respected name in the Montreal real estate market. His expertise in the industry is what sets him apart. He is passionate about all aspects of real estate from commercial to industrial. There is nothing Walter shies away from,” says Century 21 Canada EVP Brian Rushton.