Century 21 Premier Properties has opened a new office in Osoyoos, B.C. The franchise is a partnership between Ken Davreux, Payam Sanai and Wendy Brisebois.

Davreux has been involved in the real estate business most of his life, first working in property management and then transitioning to sales in 2006. He met Sanai, who is a managing broker. The two realized that they, along with Brisebois, would make an excellent professional team.

The Main Street office, previously a florist shop, was fully renovated. The group launched with three agents but have room to expand to seven, which they plan to do by the end of 2018. They also have future expansion plans in the Okanagan Valley.

“This is our home, and I think it’s the most beautiful place on the planet,” says Davreux. “We are looking forward to helping homeowners find their dream homes in our version of paradise. We also want to build a vibrant and positive office where agents support each other.”