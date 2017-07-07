Two clients of Century 21 People’s Choice Realty in Etobicoke, Ont. have new cars to put in the driveways of their new homes. They won them as part of the brokerage’s Car Giveaway promotion in early April. Any client who bought or sold a property with People’s Choice in 2016 was entered in the draw.

“There is a certain excitement that comes with any draw, but watching people drive away in a brand-new car tops the list,” says Virenda Srivastava, broker of record at People’s Choice Realty. “All of our agents were able to put their clients in the draw throughout the year. We then held an event to crown the winners.”

Nitasha Rikhy won a Toyota Rav 4 because of her transaction with agent Deepinder Mann. The Toyota Corolla was won by Mini Chaitanya Desai, whose sales rep was Tapan Dave. In addition to the two grand prizes, People’s Choice also gave away $10, 000 worth of small prizes, including iPads, tablets and speakers.

A customer appreciation breakfast took place at Woodbine Banquet Hall because of the huge number of attendees, which ended up being more than 1,500 people. People’s Choice Realty has more than 500 agents serving clients in Etobicoke, Brampton and Mississauga.