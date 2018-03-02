Each year, Century 21 Canada recognizes National Hot Cocoa Day with a fundraiser for Easter Seals. This year the company connected Easter Seals with REW (Real Estate Webmasters), which donated $21,000 to the Kids to Camp program.

Morgan Carey, founder and CEO of Real Estate Webmasters, saw Easter Seals National Ambassador Brandon Liston speak at the Century 21 Canada Conference and learned how the Kids to Camp program helps kids and families living with disabilities.

“It’s a phenomenal program. The money stays local. We met some of their ambassadors and it’s in line with how we think about charity. All of our charity giving is to do with families and children,” says Carey.

Easter Seals B.C./Yukon president Charlene Krepiakevich says the money will be appreciated by kids across the country. “Every summer, thousands of kids across Canada take part in these camps and they look forward to them months in advance. They are inspired and empowered and gain confidence so that when they get back into the community they are more confident. This donation truly makes a difference in the lives of these kids.”

“It’s such an important cause because it’s all about the local kids,” says Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada. “We’ve supported Easter Seals since 1979 and have raised more than $117 million. We’re very pleased to help companies like REW expand their philanthropic footprint and increase the number of kids who can go to camp.”