On Sept. 21, brave individuals from Oakville’s Century 21 Miller Real Estate challenged themselves by rappelling down 32 storeys of the RioCan building at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto.

They were participating in the Easter Seals Drop Zone event to raise funds for children and youth with physical disabilities.

For many years, the brokerage has directed its fundraising activities to Easter Seals. Drop Zone raised $7,025, which boosted the brokerage’s donation to Easter Seals to $25,225 for 2016.