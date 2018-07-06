Century 21 Leading is now open in Spruce Grove, Alta. Owner Kerry Pfannmuller and his team of agents were formerly with Realty Executives.

Pfannmuller has been in the real estate business more than 22 years.

“Every one of my agents was happy to make the move to Century 21 with me. We’re all excited and are ready for a change,” says he says. “We are focusing on training, development and streamlining our processes so we can hit the ground running in Spruce Grove and the surrounding area.”

The brokerage currently has 31 agents and Pfannmuller says he plans on growing the franchise.