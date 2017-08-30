Century 21 Leading Edge Realty opens new Lindsay office

Century 21 Leading Edge Realty recently opened an office in Lindsay, Ont. This marks the 17th location for the franchise.

“Earlier this year, another brokerage in the area shut down. Agents contacted us and told us they wanted to work with the Century 21 brand, so it made sense to open the new office,” says Gary Plummer, manager of Century 21 Leading Edge Realty.

The office has six sales representatives and plans to continue to grow. The team at Leading Edge Realty credits its reputation as a place for exemplary training and technology as the reason behind the latest success.

“We often hear from our agents that we do things differently,” says Plummer. “We are considered best-in-class and are proud that we continue to provide an environment where people want to build their careers.”