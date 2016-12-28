Century 21 Home Realty joins forces with Century 21 Heritage House

Roy Singh, owner of Century 21 Home Realty in Kitchener-Waterloo, has merged his firm with Century 21 Heritage House, based in Woodstock, Ont. under the leadership of Nick Lalli.

Lalli is one of the current owners of Century 21 Heritage House, which has allowed top agents to become partners since the company formed in 1980. The brokerage has had up to 13 owners and enjoys a nearly 50 per cent market share in the area, the company says.

“Multiple partners help divide the management side of work, so more focus can be put on strategy. We then have the time to research and implement the latest tools and training to provide better services for our agents and clients,” says Singh, the newest owner and partner. “Our combined resources also give us the finances and flexibility to be proactive when new opportunities arise.”