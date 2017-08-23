The Bradford Children’s Charity Fund Annual Golf Tournament raises funds for local kids in the community. This year’s event was for sisters April and Emily Hollander, who were born with multi-minicore myopathy, an inherited muscle disorder that makes everyday mobility a challenge.

This year’s event raised $23,232 thanks to the support and generosity of local businesses and the community. Each ticket included a lunch, which was sponsored by Paul Hawkins, a sales rep with Century 21 Heritage Group in Bradford.

The tournament was founded in 2011 by Century 21 Heritage sales rep Luis Moniz and co-ordinated by sales rep Carlos Silva. It is held each year with the help of many volunteers.

“Helping these kids is what this tournament is about every year,” says Moniz. “Sponsors, volunteers, everyone that comes out to golf – these truly amazing people in our community allow us to help the kids. I can’t thank everyone enough.”