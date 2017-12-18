Century 21 Green Realty in Mississauga, Ont. recently raised $21,000 for Easter Seals at a golf tournament in Caledon.

“I had always wanted to hold an event like this for Easter Seals,” says Lakhvir Randhawam broker/owner at Century 21 Green Realty. “Then one day in the summer, it hit me that I had to do it now. Within two months I had pulled together what turned into an incredible event.”

More than 100 golfers turned out for the day and an additional 75 people came for the dinner. Corporate sponsors helped make the event more exciting by providing prizes and sponsoring holes during the game. While many of the participants had heard of Easter Seals, organizers say they could see people realizing the impact they could have on a child as they learned more about the organization.

“One thing that has motivated me to turn this into an annual event was the reaction of participants. The Century 21 Green Realty team was enthusiastic and engaged and it just shows how much our team wants to support a great cause like Easter Seals,” says Randhawam.