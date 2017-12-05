Century 21 Estrie is now open under new owners in Magog, Que. Mélissa Côté and Maxime Pothier say they are excited to take the company to the next level.

“We have taken over the reins of a company that already offers excellent customer service,” says Côté. “We want to stand out even more with the quality of our services, determination and professionalism pushing the standards of the profession.”

The franchise was previously owned by Daniel Leblanc, who will remain as a broker. He leads a team that was recently named as one of the most successful Century 21 teams worldwide.

The new management team already has a new broker working in the office. They say that is the first step to position themselves as the leaders of the Eastern Townships. They plan to provide a quality work environment with many training opportunities for new and established agents.