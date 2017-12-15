Century 21 Entreprises Immobilières Kafena adds Centum franchise to Montreal office

Century 21 Entreprises Immobilières Kafena in Montreal has partnered with Centum Financial Group. Owner Hala Kafena says the brokerage now has a full-time mortgage broker in the office to help clients with financing a home.

“We are now one-stop shopping for people in Montreal,” says Kafena. “We started thinking about this addition to our business about a year ago and have been able to line up seven banks with which to do business. We’ve already heard from clients that this makes the stress of buying a home easier.”

Entreprises Immobilières Kafena has been in the Montreal market for 30 years. So far there is one mortgage broker in the office, but others have already shown interest and that part of the business is expected to grow quickly, Kafena says.

Centum Canada president Chris Turcotte says, “We have seen this time and time again. Having a mortgage broker in-house to help buyers navigate their purchase and (get) the best rate possible often makes the process go smoother. We look forward to working with this team in Montreal.”