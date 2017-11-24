Century 21 Dreams Inc. is now open in Burlington, Ont. This is the second location for local broker of record/owner Shireen Preksta, who has 33 years of industry experience and has operated a Century 21 franchise in Oakville for 13 years. The new office is in North Burlington, where there has been considerable development and growth.

“We had been thinking about the expansion for several years,” says Preksta. “Many of our sales representatives currently do business in Burlington, as it’s a similar market and clientele. This location will give some of our sales representatives the flexibility to work out of both offices.”

As a past chair of the Education Committee for the Oakville, Milton & District Real Estate Board, Shireen understands the importance of providing new learning opportunities for Realtors of all experience levels, the company says.

“We currently provide exceptional in-house training throughout the week. I will continue to put emphasis on compliance and ethics in our training in order to ensure that our sales representatives are equipped with the tools and systems they need to succeed.”

Preksta is actively involved with several local organizations, including Easter Seals Canada, Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, Oakville Firefighters and Halton Regional Police Services.

“Providing a safe and inviting workspace is a top priority for Realtors when they are at their second home,” she says.