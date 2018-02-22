A new leadership group has taken over at Century 21 Dome Realty in Regina. Long-time owners Francis Bast and Rod Spence have passed the torch to new chief operating officer Nolan Tabashniuk, along with Jonah Franklin, Brent Ackerman and Carla Browne.

“Nolan runs day-to-day operations and partners Jonah and Brent provide valuable mentorship to newer agents. He’s doing a great job of ensuring Century 21 Dome and their agents continue to dominate the Regina marketplace with outstanding service and an extremely high level of professionalism,” says Todd Shyiak, VP of operations at Century 21 Canada.

Tabashniuk was born and raised in Regina and says he is happy to be back home after living on Vancouver Island for 15 years. During the last two years, he has delivered training and educational seminars to more than 1,500 salespeople in numerous cities in Western Canada.

Browne, who two years ago was Century 21 Canada’s brand leadership award winner, provides guidance and experience at the franchise, the company says.

The brokerage has been in operation for more than 30 years and currently has 97 working agents. Expansion plans are in the works, the company says.

“Helping Canadians achieve their home ownership goals is a true passion for me. In the last 14 years, I personally helped thousands of families purchase homes. Changes in our industry are in full force and we are committed to being the most productive, professional and progressive real estate company in Regina,” says Tabashniuk.