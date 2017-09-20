Richard Gallagher is now the broker/owner of Century 21 Champ Realty in Kingston, Ont. He has been with the brokerage since early 2017 and will slowly take over from long-time owner Gregory Enright.

“I want to build a culture where sales representatives are collaborative and provide support to each other,” says Gallagher. “This positive environment will lead to greater client satisfaction and therefore greater success for the agents. This will require selecting the right team and growing it carefully. I am excited to start the process.”

Gallagher says he has spent the past seven months observing the brokerage and learning the lay of the land. Although he plans to expand the number of agents working out of the office, he says his priority is to maintain the personal, smaller brokerage that customers have come to expect from the local brand.