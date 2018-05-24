Century 21 Canada members exceeded their goal to raise money for Easter Seals Canada in 2017, raising $759,284. The money will be used to send more than 350 kids living with disabilities across the country to Easter Seals’ fully accessible summer camps. This exceeds the $700,000 goal.

Company offices across Canada raised $738,284 and partner Real Estate Webmasters donated $21,000, bringing the grand total to $759,284.

Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty in Barrie, Ont. is the No. 1 fundraising company for the fourth consecutive year. During the past 10 years it has raised $822,771.

“These amazing children that attend the Easter Seals Camps are our heroes,” says Bernie Roth, owner of Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty. “When you see the children at the camps you realize that disability is a matter of perception. Their disability disappears and their powerful spirit comes out. This is what inspires us to raise the recording-breaking amounts that we do each year.”

Since 1979, Century 21 Canada has raised nearly $10.5 million in support of local Easter Seals organizations.