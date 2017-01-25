Brokers and managers from Century 21 offices across the country gathered in Toronto in December to learn how to build and maintain productive, profitable real estate businesses at the annual Century 21 Canadian Management Academy (CMA). The week-long, intensive program provides personalized guidance to help attendees build their market share.

The sessions are led by Chris Leader of Leader’s Edge Training, applying his over 30 years of real estate experience as a brokerage owner, manager and trainer.

The CMA program addresses the challenges of running a real estate business by breaking them down into seven fundamental skills:

Office and sales management: Learn what motivates team members and how to maximize their success in any market. Recruiting: Build an ideal sales force by practicing proven recruitment techniques. Business planning: Create a clear strategic direction to actively lead business growth rather than simply reacting to changes. Training: Support agent career development by implementing action driven courses. Leadership: Learn how to deliver clear decision-making and effective communication. Upgrading: Exceed goals by continuously expanding your team’s knowledge, production expectations, market presence and technology. Motivation: Set clear expectations and connect with agents’ personal goals to become the mentor they are seeking.

Members of the Century 21 Canada leadership team also lead discussions on corporate direction, online marketing, public relations and social media strategy. This year, Chiyoko Kakino, vice president of marketing, Todd Shyiak, vice president of operations and Gary Zalepa, director of strategic growth and franchise development held sessions with attendees.