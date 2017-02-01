Century 21 BJ Roth Realty expands to Orillia

Century 21 BJ Roth Realty in Barrie, Ont. has expanded to Orillia with the purchase of Century 21 Don Campbell Realty. The Orillia location and its current salespeople will continue under the support of the Century 21 BJ Roth Realty banner.

Brokerage owner Bernard (Bernie) Roth, says, “We’ve always wanted a presence in the Orillia market to offer better support to Realtors in the area. We actually had a temporary office in the area and jumped when the opportunity came to purchase the Don Campbell office.”

Century 21 BJ Roth Realty previously had seven offices and nearly 250 sales reps serving the Barrie, Midland, Angus, Innisfil and Washago areas. Forty salespeople are now part of the Orillia team and the company expects that office to grow to 50 sales reps during the next 18 months. To support this rapid expansion, the company is looking to move into a new building in the area.

The nearby city of Barrie has become a hot real estate market, as people in Toronto look for more options outside of the big city. Average local home price increases there have topped 20 per cent during the last year.

Roth has been in real estate for 41 years, starting at the age of 18.