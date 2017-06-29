Eight women from Century 21 Bamber Realty in Calgary raised $7,387 recently as they participated in the annual Woman2Warrior 5 km obstacle race in support of Easter Seals camps in Alberta. The team placed first for event fundraising for the third year in a row. Since the team has been competing in the event, they’ve raised more than $32,000 for Easter Seals.

“We always love taking part in this event,” says Allison Bannard, team lead for the Woman2Warrior Bamber team. “This year, our fundraising total means we are sending seven kids to camp. It’s so exciting that our office can come together for this shared experience and goal that means so much to the Easter Seals community.”

The team’s top fundraiser was Paula Davies, who raised $2,560. One of the highlights of the day was the weather – mother nature co-operated and delivered sunshine. By the water obstacles, the ladies were ready and waiting for a cool down.

“Supporting Easter Seals and the Kids to Camp is a big part of the culture at Bamber Realty,” says George Bamber, owner of the brokerage. “Each day I am surrounded by these strong women and their performance and fundraising are stellar every year.”