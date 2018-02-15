Century 21 Bachman & Associates recently launched its Million Dollar Club, recognizing agents who have sold a million-dollar home in the Winnipeg market.

“This is a very exciting time for real estate in Winnipeg,” says Gary Bachman, owner and broker. “I sold the first million-dollar home in the city 21 years ago and it was seven years before another sold. The number of homes sold in that price point has grown significantly in recent years. As we launch the club, we have 32 members. We hope to add many layers of names to our trophy.”

In 2016 there were 30 residential sales in Winnipeg and the surrounding area of homes priced at $1 million or more. Century 21 Bachman & Associates agents had 27 of those sales, the company says. In 2017, that number jumped to 42.

As part of the Million Dollar Club, 32 agents in the C21 Bachman & Associates office received a jacket with their name and the year that they had a million-dollar sale, as well as their name on the Million Dollar Club trophy.