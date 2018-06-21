It was a dazzling night of incredible dancing with local Barrie, Ont. celebrities paired up with dancing professionals. The 8th annual Dancing with the Stars for Easter Seals, sponsored by Century 21 B.J. Roth, has become a favourite event in the community and always attracts a great audience. This year it raised $75,000 for Easter Seals.

“We are so grateful to be a part of such a passionate community and to see so much support for Easter Seals year after year,” says Bernie Roth, owner of the brokerage.

It has been the top Easter Seals fundraising company in Canada for the past four years. Over the past 10 years it has raised $822,771.

Eight local “stars” were paired with professional dancers from Lakeside Dance Studio and competed to be crowned Best Dance Couple. The winners were selected by celebrity judges along with guests.