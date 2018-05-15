Century 21 B.J Roth Realty is now open in Orillia. This is the seventh office in Simcoe County for the brokerage. Owner Bernie Roth has operated the firm for 37 years.

“This is a very exciting time for us. Earlier this month, the Real Estate Investment Network identified both Barrie and Orillia in a list of top 10 towns and cities for real estate investment in Ontario. We are looking forward to doing our part to help the economy in these markets grow. Our next venture will be to expand into the Muskokas and Gravenhurst,” says Roth.

The first Century 21 office opened in Orillia in 1980. “The one thing that really stood out to us was the incredible loyalty that our real estate professionals have with their clients in the Sunshine City,” says Roth.

“We are so proud to see how much Century 21 B.J Roth Realty has grown in the past 37 years. They have made such an impact in Simcoe County and continue to be leaders in the industry,” says Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada.