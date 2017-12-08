Century 21 Arbutus Realty opens new office in Courtenay

Century 21 Arbutus Realty is now open in Courtenay, B.C. Owner and managing broker Janet Scotland says they’ve been working with customers in the Comox Valley for seven years and felt it was time for a physical location in the area.

“This is one of the fastest growing communities on Vancouver Island,” says Scotland. “Our brand recognition and reputation are strong and we are happy to help agents who want to serve clients over a long, stable career.”

The brokerage will also serve the military community at 19 Wing Comox. The new office has four sales reps. With 2,700 square feet of space, Scotland plans to grow to more than a dozen sales reps.

The brokerage is moving its main location in Gold River just around the corner from the current address. Along with the new Courtenay office and one in Campbell River, it now has three offices in the region.