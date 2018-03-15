Oliver, B.C.-based Century 21 Amos Realty has opened a new office in Penticton. Owner Karen Amos opened the new office because her salespeople typically travel to Penticton to serve clients from Oliver and this gives them an office where they can work.

“The Okanagan is a busy real estate region,” says Amos. “This location allows Realtors to work out of their home and have a flexible career, but also provides a professional and inviting atmosphere and meeting place when they need to work directly with clients.”

Amos has been serving the Oliver market for 32 years. Her team is growing, and Amos is bringing on new Realtors to be based in the Penticton office. With one office in Oliver and another in Penticton, they have room for agents, both experienced and new to the industry.

“What makes us stand out is that we provide home buyers and sellers with industry leading insights, marketing tools and exposure for their properties. That is our focus, day in and day out,” says Amos.