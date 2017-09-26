Dennis Lozinski, long-time owner of Century 21 Advanced Realty in Winnipeg, has welcomed James Mariano and Geoff and Regan Archambault as co-owners of the franchise. He says they all bring different strengths to the brokerage.

“I am excited to have some new people and perspectives running the franchise with me,” says Lozinski. “I had been looking for the right transition for some time and planted the seed with my new co-owners a while ago. As it turned out, things timed out perfectly for the change.”

Mariano has been in the real estate industry for 10 years. He ran a successful team and obtained his broker’s license two years ago.

“I have a passion for technology and the new tools can help agents in a successful career. I look forward to bringing that expertise to my new team.”

Geoff Archambault has known Lozinski for 25 years and they’ve worked together at the brokerage for 16 years. Geoff and his wife Regan bring market expertise and a long-standing commitment to being involved in the community. “That’s something we know will continue. Century 21 Advanced Realty has a history of supporting Easter Seals and several other local and national charities. We feel strongly that it is an important part of our business,” says Geoff.

“Succession planning and a focus on generation X and millennials continues to be a priority for the brand, and we are excited to welcome Geoff, Regan and James to the ownership group,” says Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada.